With the Russia-Ukraine war getting brutal by the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also continued to launch a crackdown on anti-war protestors in his country. At least 7,600 people have been detained by Russian police from over 100 cities in the nation, independent tracker organisation OVD-Info monitoring group reported. The arrests came as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tried to downplay the outcry by citizens against Putin, saying that he "hears everyone's opinion."

"7626 people were detained at anti-war actions in Russia starting from February 24," OVD-Info monitor, which tracks arrests during protests, informed.

Since #Russia openly invaded #Ukraine on 24 February, there have been protest actions taking place in ~70 cities across Russia every single day. Police detained 7,623 anti-war protesters across Russia.https://t.co/DOMOoIOfpy pic.twitter.com/eJdnbBs0gC — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 3, 2022

Several videos and images emerged on social media of Russian police dragging protestors, both men and women to vans. In addition, international media outlets also reported that Russian police not only targetted those who held placards or flags, they also arbitrarily detained journalists and reporters. Last Saturday alone, around 467 people were detained in 34 cities of Russia. On Sunday, state forces detained a well-known survivor of the Siege of Leningrad Yelena Osipova at an anti-war in St. Petersburg, who was demonstrating against Putin's aggressive and fatal actions against Ukraine.

Anti-war protests in Russia

Thousands of demonstrators descended to streets of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and several other major cities in Russia to protest against Russia's decision to invade Ukraine. The public resentment against Putin began since Thursday after Russia launched airstrikes on Ukrainian territories, killing over 100 civilians and military personnel on the first day. Large-scale devastation has forced Ukrainians to leave homes and take ad-hoc shelters in underground metro stations.

In #StPetersburg, #Russia, the police detained a well-known survivor of the Siege of Leningrad Yelena Osipova at an anti-war #protest: pic.twitter.com/QFhPrWKcCo — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 2, 2022

Chernihiv region, citizens are blocking the roads with their own bodies without any arms, they have stopped a Russian column from advancing



pic.twitter.com/9ZET3rizRq#Ukraine #Russia — Russia Ukraine Updates (@itswpceo) March 1, 2022

Rusya'nın Ukrayna'ya yönelik işgal operasyonuna karşı Moskova başta olmak üzere birçok kentte eylemler düzenleniyor. Moskova'daki Boulevard Ring çevre yolunda toplanan yüzlerce kişi "Savaşa Hayır" sloganlarıyla yürüyüş gerçekleştirdi. pic.twitter.com/QRwLaKLox7 — Yeryüzü Postası (@yeryuzupostasi) February 24, 2022

Hundreds of Russians marched and changed "No War!" in the streets of Yekaterinburg on Saturday, Avtozak (a Telegram channel) reported. Meanwhile, most notable Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny also called on protestors to take streets and "fight for peace." In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Navalny said "Let's at least not become a nation of frightened silent people...I call on everyone to take the streets and fight for peace."

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war on March 3 entered into its eighth day. The standoff that has broiled since 2014, and further escalated into war after Putin on February 21 Putin unilaterally acknowledged the status of "independence" of two breakaway regions of Ukraine. Three days later, he ordered an "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack on Ukraine. Devastation and fear gripped the nation as the war turned bloodier day by day with over 350 casualties so far in the ex-Soviet nation. Additionally, over 1,600 people were injured, including children and women.

Anti-war protests have erupted worldwide against the brutalities of Russia. On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) also launched an investigation against alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Western nations have continued to aggravate their economic sanctions against Moscow, aiming to paralyze its economy as pressurise Putin to withdraw forces from its former Soviet neighbour.

