Former prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz, who worked at the infamous Nuremberg Trials, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be convicted of the crimes against humanity committed by his military in Ukraine. Speaking to British daily The Mirror, he said that the imprisonment of the Russian Czar was “very real” as the Russian “did not live on the moon”. “All you need is determination,” he said, expressing his personal desire to see Putin behind the bars.

Speaking on the ongoing aggression, the Jewish-American lawyer said the “crimes” committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are a ‘disgrace to human society,' and the aggressors must be punished. "The crimes that Russia is currently committing against Ukraine are a disgrace to human society, and those responsible must be held accountable for aggression, crimes against humanity, and murder," Ferencz said. Buttressing his stance, he said that all the evidence points out that the Russian military is targeting civilians and using carpet bombs.

Notably, the Nuremberg trials were a series of military tribunals and war crime investigations held following World War II against the surviving Nazi officials. According to Ferencz, war crime investigation may deter Russians as they will know that the international community intends to “hold them accountable.” The prosecutor, who had witnessed the concentration camps firsthand in 1944, said that it was still possible to restore order, but it would take time.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. On Saturday, they captured a military base near Irpin. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities. In addendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began.

(Image: BenFerencz/AP)