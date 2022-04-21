Putin Declares Mariupol 'liberated', Says Russia Won't Storm Steel Plant Holdout

Quick links:
Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance.
Russian troops had besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverised it — and top officials have repeatedly indicated that it was about to fall.
Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, and Russian forces pounded the industrial site entering the final defence phase.
Putin said that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant but instead will have it sealed "so that not even a fly comes through."
Putin painted the mission to take Mariupol already a success and said that the city had been "liberated," but militarily until the plant falls, he cannot declare a complete victory.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that about 2,000 Ukrainian troops remained in the plant, which has a labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers that is spread out across about 11 square kilometers.
The scale of suffering in the city on the Azov Sea has made it a worldwide focal point. Its definitive fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, and a land bridge between Russia and the Crimea.
Russian officials now say that capturing the Donbas, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, is the war's main goal.
