Putin Declares Martial Law In 4 Ukrainian Territories Annexed By Russia As War Rages On

Amid the ongoing Moscow and Kyiv war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia. The four regions are Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a security council meeting. The president noted that martial law had been in place in these four regions before they joined Russia.

"I have signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four constituent entities of Russia. It will immediately be sent to the Federation Council for approval. The State Duma has been notified of this decision," Putin said at a meeting held via video link, as per TASS

"We need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation,” the Russian President said.

Russia's Federation Council to examine Putin's decree on martial law

Meanwhile, Andrei Klishas, the chairman of Russia's Federation Council committee, said that Russia's Federation Council will examine Putin's decree on martial law as soon as possible, as per CNN. Russia is readying itself for an Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson, where it has started evacuating civilians and is considering relocating them to Russia.

Out of the four regions where martial law has been introduced, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk were already under Russia’s influence as people of these two regions were fighting against Ukrainian forces since 2014. Parts of the other two regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were occupied by Russia after Kremlin forces entered Ukraine on 24 February and waged a war against Ukraine. Russia formally annexed these four regions after conducting a referendum, which was dubbed as "sham" by western nations. The annexation of these regions was criticised and termed "illegal" by a United Nations General Assembly resolution. 143 nations voted in favour of the resolution and only four nations other than Russia opposed the resolution. India and China abstained from voting on the resolution.

What is martial law?

According to Russian law, introduction of martial law is permitted when the Russian state faces an external threat. In Russia, the president has the authority to introduce martial law by introducing a presidential decree, after which the president has to inform the nation about his decision along with informing the Federation council and the Russian Duma. If the Federation Council does not approve the presidential decree within 44 hours than the decree looses legal authority.

Under the martial law, additional power will be given to the head of the four regions. The martial law will come into effect from Thursday. Russian state news agency RIA has stated that territorial defence headquarters will be established in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.