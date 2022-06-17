Putin Defends Military Op In Ukraine, Says It's Based On Russia's Right To Self-defence

In his latest remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his special military operation in Ukraine, saying it was a decision by a sovereign country, based on the right to defend its security.

Putin made this statement while speaking at the 25th plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday. According to Putin, Russia's decision to execute a special military operation was necessitated given the current scenario, against a backdrop of escalating risks and threats.

"It was very hard to make it, but it was forced and necessary. It was a decision by a sovereign country that has an unconditional right based on the UN Charter to defend its security," Putin claimed, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's President went on to say that the decision was made to defend Russian citizens as well as residents of the Donbas people's Republics. Putin further alleged that the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazis, who had the full support of the West, had been committing genocide against Donbas citizens for the past eight years.

Putin accuses West of engaging in actual military development in Ukraine

According to President Putin, the West not only attempted to put in place an "anti-Russia" scenario but also engaged in actual military development in Ukraine.

He stated that it has literally poured armaments and military advisers into Ukraine, and it is still continuing to do so. "To be honest, no one pays any attention to the development of the economy, to the well-being of the people living there. They just don’t give a damn about it. In the meantime, they did not spare money on creating a NATO stronghold in the East, but directed against Russia and on cultivating aggression, hatred and Russophobia," Putin remarked, as per the TASS.

'Modern world is going through period of fundamental transformation': Putin

Speaking further at the event, Putin stated that the modern world is going through a period of "fundamental transformation" in general.

He claimed that International institutions are crumbling, and the significance of security guarantees is diminishing, as the West has flatly failed to fulfil its commitments. "It has turned out to be simply impossible to reach any new agreements with the West," Putin concluded.

It should be mentioned here that Western countries have strongly condemned Russia's acts in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions against the Putin-led government.

Image: AP