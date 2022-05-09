Putin Defends Russia's War In Ukraine; Says 'it Was A Forced, Timely, And Right'

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his inaugural speech on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9 defended the "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine, saying that it was "necessary" amid war threats from the Western nations. He further claimed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) had created an unstable situation along the Russian borders, and was preparing for an "attack" on the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula. "The danger grew every day," Putin said, as quoted by TASS.

Without credible evidence, Putin went on to state that military infrastructure was under development and "foreign advisors began work" to chalk out plans for a potential attack. He also addressed the pro-Russian rebels in Donbass and Russian troops in East Ukraine saying that they are "fighting for their motherland." The Russian President emphasised, that the war in east Ukraine is to remind the "enemy" that "there is no place in the world for executioners, punishers and Nazis."

Russia gave 'preemptive rebuff' to threats: Putin

As per the Kremlin head, preparations were underway for a "punitive operation" in Donbass and Crimea. "They (Kyiv) announced the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons and the NATO bloc began active military development of the territories adjacent to us. Thus, an absolutely unacceptable threat awaited at Russian borders," Putin said. He further defended the Russian actions in Ukraine, calling it a "preemptive rebuff" in response to the "danger that grew every day."

"It was a forced, timely, and only right decision - the decision of a sovereign, a strong, independent country," Russian President Putin said.

Putin blames West for 'forcing Russia to act'

As the Russian war in Ukraine has now continued relentlessly for three months, Putin remarked that Moscow has always advocated for the creation of a system of "equal and indivisible security" despite the disagreements with the West.

"In December last year, we proposed the conclusion of an agreement on security guarantees. Russia called on the West to enter an honest dialogue, in search of reasonable compromise solutions, taking each other's interest into account," he said.

Putin went on slam the NATO nations, saying they "forced" Russia to retaliate. He claimed that modern artillery and weapons from NATO members were being deployed along Russian borders.

"Everything indicated that a flash with neo-Nazis, Bandera - on whom the US and its junior partners har staked, would be inevitable," Putin said, as reported by TASS.

