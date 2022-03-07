Putin Defends Ukraine Invasion, Warns Zelenskyy War Won't End Until Kyiv Stops Resisting

Amid the worsening situation in the Russia Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan. Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine said that he would not end the military operation until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol failed for the second day in a row. The Russian President, who held talks with several of his peers, reiterated that the military operation would continue.

Putin on Sunday was on a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, when he said that Russia’s campaign in Ukraine would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting. He said the same as a reply after the Turkish President appealed for a ceasefire in the conflict that the United Nations says has created the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Meanwhile, Russian television reports also added that Putin held talks with President Emmanuel Macron, who has stayed in regular contact but was yet to convince Moscow to call off the campaign on its 11th day.

Humanitarian corridors in Mariupol fails

Humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol are set to reopen on Sunday a day after it was halted due to shelling. Both countries had blamed the other for shelling. On Sunday, Russian-state owned media Sputnik claimed that Ukrainian forces have refused to guarantee they will not violate the cease-fire in Mariupol and Volnovakha to ensure evacuation of civilians.

Following the collapse of the corridor, Putin told Erdogan that he was ready for dialogue with Ukraine and foreign partners but any attempt to draw out negotiation would fail, a Kremlin statement said. Meanwhile, Kyiv renewed its appeal to the West to toughen sanctions beyond existing efforts that have hammered Russia’s economy since the start of the war. Ukraine also requested the West for more weapons, including Russian-made planes, to help it repel invading Russian troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to fight Moscow’s attacks in the region and even said the Russian forces were preparing to bombard another southern city, Odesa after destroying Mariupol.

1.5 million have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion

The head of the United Nations' refugees' agency said that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring nations since Russia launched a military offensive. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted that it is “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Meanwhile, the third round of peace talks has been planned for Monday, March 7. The date was proposed by Kyiv, Moscow is yet to respond. On March 4, Russia and Ukraine agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to vacate civilians from vulnerable areas in the second round of talks in Belarus.

(With agency inputs)

