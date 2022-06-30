Putin Denies Kremenchuk Attack To Be Terrorist Act, Says Russians Don't Attack Civilians

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refuted that Kremlin's troops intended to kill innocent civilians at Ukraine's Kremenchuk shopping mall. Asserting that his troops never attack civilians, Putin dismissed Zelenskyy’s claim of it being a “terrorist act”. The missile strike on the crowded mall had resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, while nearly 59 are wounded and 40 are still missing, according to NPR.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Putin also denied the possibility of miscalculation and stated that his troops use “high precision weapons.” Earlier, spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov said its military fired a “high-precision air attack at hangars where armament and munitions were stored”, and the explosion of those weapons caches caused a fire in the nearby shopping centre, which he said was “non-functioning” at the time. However, Kyiv has denied that there was a weapons depot nearby. A BBC fact-check report revealed that the factory mentioned by the Russian defence ministry is located roughly 300 metres north of the shopping centre.

"Nobody just fires at fields. The Russian army does not strike any civilian objects. There is no need for this. We have all the possibilities to determine what is where, and we achieve these goals with modern high-precision long-range weapons," he said.

Russian strike on Kremenchuk was determined for a nearby target: UK Intel report

Earlier, the British Defence Ministry stated that the Russian airstrike on the Kremenchuk shopping centre was intended for a nearby infrastructure target. However, the missile missed the target. The ministry underscored that Russia’s accuracy in hitting its predetermined targets has led to mass casualties several times in the past.

Zelenskyy labels Russia as terrorist state, calls for its ouster from UN

In the aftermath of the attack, Zelenskyy said that Russia has become a terrorist state and called for it to be expelled from the United Nations. His remarks came as he virtually addressed UN Security Council on Tuesday. Zelenskyy ended his address by asking all in the chamber to stand in silent tribute to the “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian children and adults killed in the war.

(Image: AP)