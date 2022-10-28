Putin Denies Russia's Intent To Use Nukes, Avers 'only Responded To Blackmail From West'

In the midst of the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to have any plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine on Thursday. While speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it would be futile for Russia to use nuclear weapons to attack Ukraine. The Russian President even claimed that his earlier threat to use "all means available to protect Russia" was not intended to be taken as nuclear sabre-rattling but rather as a response to Western remarks regarding the use of nuclear weapons by those in power, Associated Press reported.

At the conference, Putin said, “We see no need for that”. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military,” he added. Furthermore, he noted, “What were we supposed to think?” Associated Press reported. “We saw that as a coordinated position, an attempt to blackmail us,” President said.

Putin specifically brought up Liz Truss' August statement that she would be prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if she were the prime minister of Britain, which he claimed alarmed the Kremlin.

In addition to this, Putin accused the United States and its allies of seeking to impose their rules on other countries in a "dangerous, bloody, and dirty" game of dominance in a lengthy address full of rants against them.

Ukraine has been planning a false flag strike: Putin

Putin, who deployed his forces into Ukraine on February 24, has claimed that the US and its allies are using a rules-based international order as a means of imposing their will on others. He claimed that "the West is no longer able to dictate its will to humankind, but still tries to do it, and the majority of nations no longer want to tolerate it" and added that the world has reached a turning point, Associated Press reported.

The Russian leader reiterated Moscow's unsupported assertion without providing any supporting proof that Ukraine has been planning a false flag strike with a radioactive dirty bomb that it would attempt to blame on Russia.

Both Ukraine and its Western supporters have categorically denied the assertion, labelling it as "transparently false." Ukraine asserted that Russia may be using the unsubstantiated claim as a pretext for its own potential plan to deploy a dirty bomb.

Meanwhile, in addition to continuing its onslaught in Ukraine, Russia has recently launched ballistic and cruise missiles as part of strategic nuclear drills under the direction of President Putin. According to the Kremlin, he handled the nation's strategic deterrence forces' training. These are the troops in charge of responding to nuclear war threats. Putin was seen in control room footage on state television supervising the exercises.

(Image: AP)