Putin Deploys Hypersonic Zircon Cruise Missile That Can Travel '9 Times Speed Of Sound'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent the Northern Fleet frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" to the Atlantic Ocean and Indian Ocean armed with new generation 3M22 Zircon [Tsirkon] or [NATO name] SS-N-33 that can fly at an altitude of 30-40 km with a payload at 300-400 kg and can carry nuclear or conventional warheads.

Putin confirmed the missile deployment in a video conference with his Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. He said a frigate has sailed toward the Atlantic for a training mission loaded with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons.

Putin labelled the missiles "unique in the world," as Moscow sought to gain an edge over its Western adversaries during the ongoing military intervention in Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry had ordered dozens of additional 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and the delivery is to be completed by the end of 2023.

The first contract to supply the batch of Zircon or Tsirkons was signed in 2021, and the shipborne test-fire began from an underwater carrier, the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk. It is manufactured by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (NPO mashinostroenia, part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation) in Reutov in the Moscow region at 3K-22 (Tsirkon code) complex.

Russian Navy, in 2023, is prepared to arm all the new and modernised surface ships and nuclear-powered submarines, including Project 22350 and Project 22350M frigates, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruisers Admiral Nakhimov and Pyotr Veliky, Yasen-class submarines and Lider-class nuclear-powered destroyers slated for construction with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, a military source in the defence industry told state-affiliated Tass, requesting anonymity.

“The Zircon is the world’s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of long-range aerodynamic flight with manoeuvring in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine," the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "It reaches a maximum speed of nine sound speeds and a maximum firing range of 1,000 kilometres and is capable of destroying both surface [ships] and ground targets.”

The fastest missile in the world?

Zircon's initial test conducted over last year demonstrated that it can travel at a speed of up to 6,600 mph and hit targets at a distance of 1,000 kilometers. In April 2017, Russia claimed that Zircon had reached a speed of Mach 8 during a test, implying that this missile would be the fastest in the world, and maybe nearly impossible to defend due to its plasma cloud and speed.

Zircon's first official test launch was in October 2020 and it flew at the speed of Mach 9 to hit targets on both land and at sea. The test for Admiral Gorchkov frigate and a submerged submarine armed with 3M22 Zircon was conducted in October 2020 in the Russian Arctic.

The United States has been in the race with Russia and China to match ballistic missiles' maneuverability that launch hypersonic glide vehicles seven to eight times faster than the speed of sound at 3,800 mph (6,100 kph) before hitting the target.

The US has planned to install it on three of its Zumwalt-class destroyers. Although. US Rep. Jim Cooper, a Tennessee Democrat who’s chair of a subcommittee that monitors the program, admitted earlier that Washington is “straining just to catch up” due to loopholes in new technology investments, and there's only a fraction of the 10,000 people who were working on the programme in the 1980s.

“This ship [sailing towards Atlantic] is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system — ‘Zircon’ — which has no analogs,” Putin said via video link with his defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the commander of the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov.

The head of the Russian Federation noted that such powerful weapons "will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country," briefly hinting at the West which he has occasionally termed "unfriendly countries." “I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the Motherland," Putin said, during the video address published on Kremlin's official website.

'Powerful strikes against the enemy'

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea. “This ship, armed with ‘Zircons’, is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land."

The hypersonic missiles will overcome any missile defense system and can fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 kilometers, said the Russian Defense Minister. He continued, the main focus of the mission will be countering threats to Russia and supporting regional peace and stability together with friendly countries.

“In exercises, there will be training for the crew on deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles," said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" is a modern multi-purpose ship with guided missile weapons, designed to solve problems in the far sea and ocean zones, Kremlin noted. It was accepted into the Navy in 2018 and finalised in 2021 for the use of Zircon hypersonic missiles, it went to add. Russian Navy has announced deploymen Zircon missiles to Admiral Gorshkov-class and Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates, Gremyashchiy class corvettes, and Yasen-class submarines.