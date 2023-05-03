'Putin Deserves Death': Ukraine MP Tells Republic After Alleged Assassination Attempt

Ukraine's Parliamentarian Oleksiy Goncharenko, while speaking to Republic TV, said that he could not confirm or deny that the drone strikes that were carried out on Kremlin were by Ukrainian forces. Russia has labelled this alleged drone attack by Ukraine as a "terrorist act" and an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin underscoring its right to respond "whenever and wherever is deemed necessary". While the Ukrainian government has not issued any statement, Goncharenko believes the strikes may be a result of a coup d'etat by a disgruntled military officer or was staged by Russia.

Ukraine accuses Russia of staging attacks, says 'Putin deserves death'

"I don't believe Russia and all their news. Maybe there was a coup d'etat in Russia. Somebody from Russia, Generals of elites tried to kill Putin. Also, I have a question, I see it is in the night (in the videos presented as proof of drone strikes) what Putin was doing in Kremlin? Kremlin is a workplace. It is not a place where he lives. So how can he be killed in a night attack, I don't understand," the Ukrainian MP told Republic TV.

"But what I can confirm for you is that Ukraine has all the rights to attack any object inside Russia because Russia started the unjustified war against my country," he added. "And I should tell you, I personally would love to see Putin dead because he deserves death, he is a tyrant and it will be the best option for the whole world," the MP said. He even tweeted a video of the said attack with the caption that read, "Russia wanted to capture Kyiv in three days, and now the Kremlin is on fire."

Russia wanted to capture Kyiv in three days, and now the Kremlin is on fire pic.twitter.com/e84pap2zM9 — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) May 3, 2023

Another MP from Ukraine, Vadym Halaichuk, while speaking to Republic, repeated Goncharenko's stance saying "Russia can not be trusted" and that Kremlin may have staged the attack on itself. "So to the extent possible now, we can only speculate that it can be pretty much anything. Russians could have staged it in order to give some explanation to whatever it is they will do next," he said.