Putin Dials Erdogan On Donetsk & Luhansk; Ukraine Asks Turkey To Close Straits To Russia

As Ukraine desperately fends off a Russian offensive, President Vladimir Putin dialed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan on Thursday. As per a statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry, Putin has stressed the objective necessity of it recognising Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian airforce has reportedly neutralised the Ukrainian airforce with its airstrikes in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Russia & Ukraine talk to Turkey

Simultaneously, Ukraine has requested Turkey close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits access to Russian warships, as per The Spectator Index. Ukraine is bordered by two seas the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov - with small straits cutting across the country (North-South). While Turkey is not Ukraine's neighbour, it lies on the other end of the Black sharing a coastline with Ukraine from the East and Russia from the West.

🇷🇺🇹🇷📞 President Vladimir #Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish @RTErdogan.



They exchanged views on Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Vladimir Putin stressed the objective necessity to take that decision.



🔗 https://t.co/HqNw1XIQ8h pic.twitter.com/UOzrJEPhoT — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, as per Russia Today (RT). Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin has also said that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as per RT. He has also warned foreign powers that intervene in the Ukraine conflict of consequences they have not seen before.

Later, Russia has launched an offensive on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk via precision airstrikes. Moreover, Russian tanks have begun rolling towards Lviv via Belarus and military action has begun on Donbass. Russian Navy has already landed on the shores of Mariupol and Odessa. The UN Security Council is currently discussing the ongoing Ukraine crisis and will vote on global sanctions on Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in his nation - giving his Army a free rein.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.