'Putin Did Not Count On Courage Of Ukraine Before He Attacked', Says US Defence Secy

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not anticipate the courage of the Ukrainian people when he launched an unprovoked attack on the country last February, as per a report from Newsweek. The statement was made during a visit to Europe where Austin met Ukrainian officials and allied Defence Ministers to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and how Kyiv can defend itself against its neighbor. Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Defence Ministers and Chiefs of Defence from nearly 50 countries joined them to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and how Kyiv can defend itself against its neighbor. Austin made the comments on Putin during the opening remarks ahead of the meeting. He said that when Putin launched his unprovoked invasion 11 months ago, he thought that Ukraine would just collapse and that the world would just look away. He also said that Putin did not count on the courage of the Ukrainian people, the skill of the Ukrainian military, and the support of the international community.

'This is a decisive moment for Ukraine', says Austin

He emphasised that this is a decisive moment for Ukraine in a decisive decade for the world and that the US will support Ukraine's self-defence for as long as it takes. Last year, Austin divulged that the goal of the US in Ukraine is damaging Russia's military capability. Ukraine's ability to defend itself depends on America's willingness to send arms to Ukrainians. Without American arms and training on how to use those arms, Ukraine won't be able to defend itself against Russia.

At a press conference with General Mark Milley, Lloyd Austin said that the United States remains committed to leading in this coordinated effort. "I was pleased to announce another major round of US security assistance designed to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield requirements, and this $2.5 billion package is one of our largest yet. It helps Ukraine meet its air defence needs with additional NASAMS munitions and eight Avenger air defence systems," he said.

"And this package also helps tackle Ukraine's urgent need for armor and combat vehicles. It includes 59 additional Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers, 53 MRAPs and 350 up-armored Humvees, and it will provide thousands round -- thousands more rounds of artillery," he added.