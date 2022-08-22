Putin Directs Russian Schools To Hold Flag Raising Ceremony To Instill Patriotic Fervour

Hailing the Russian flag as a sacred symbol for all generations of the country, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin directed to institute a flag-raising ceremony in every school from next month. While addressing the nation on the occasion of National Flag Day on Sunday, Putin paid respect to Russia’s official state symbol and appealed to all the schools to raise the country's flag and sing the national anthem from September 1. The program will be held every week, said Putin. He underscored that the national emblem and anthem represent its sovereignty and independence and asserts it has the potential to inspire generations.

"We pay respect to Russia’s official state symbol that, along with its emblem and anthem, represents its sovereignty and independence and asserts the continuity between generations of our multi-ethnic people," he said in a video address on August 21.

"From September 1 of this year, all schools in the country will begin every school week with a ceremony of raising the flag and singing the anthem," directed Putin.

The national celebrations came as Moscow embraces war with its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Recalling the glorious journey of the Russian national symbol, Putin said it was first raised on the country's first warship over three centuries ago and added the same legacy has been continued even in the most challenging periods of history. He recalled that the national flag was raised even when the Russian Empire was battling during World War I. "Amid the dramatic changes of the contradictory, arduous 1990s. On August 22, 1991, the white, blue and red flag once again flew over Russia," he emphasised. According to Putin, over the years, the national flag has become a fixture of life as an inalienable element of Russian statehood and a symbol of the unity of countrymen and their devotion to the Fatherland.

State emblem is a symbol of 'truth justice, solidarity & mercy': Putin

He further mentioned that the national flag symbolises the country's faith in its traditional values and added it will never fade up even after centuries. Before signing off, Putin underscored the state emblem is a symbol of – truth justice, solidarity, mercy, and respect for Russia’s centuries-long uninterrupted history, the achievements and victories of its ancestors that inspire every countryman to care for and defend their motherland "and never permit any foreign hegemony or diktat." It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic passed a resolution establishing the historical flag in August 1991. Initially, the flag comprised white, azure and scarlet tricolour but later it was replaced with blue, scarlet and red colours.

Image: President of Russia