As the Moscow-Kyiv war escalates, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the "reason and objectives" of the all-out invasion of Ukraine with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. During the telephonic conversation, Putin flagged that the attack, which he calls "special military operation" against Ukraine, is aimed to "protect" the people of Donbass, a statement released by the Kremlin. Expressing concerns over the situation of civilians in Donbass, Putin also underscored that the measures were launched in response to a request for help by the heads of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Vladimir Putin told [the King of Bahrain] about the reasons and goals of the special military operation to defend Donbass, about the measures to protect the civilian population, and about Russia’s efforts at the talks with Ukrainian representatives," the Kremlin said in a statement, citing details of the phone call between Putin and the King of Bahrain.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Bahrain in areas of politics, trade and economy. They also covered other wide-ranging issues, including response against the COVID-19 pandemic and "successful use of Russian vaccines in the Kingdom." Both Putin and the Bahraini King expressed shared interest to further uphold the friendly ties between Moscow and Manama. "The Russian President and the King of Bahrain also agreed to continue personal contacts," the Kremlin statement added.

Russia-Ukraine war

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the ongoing brutal Russia-Ukraine war that has killed thousands in the ex-Soviet nation and displaced nearly 2 million. The situation ensues Putin's all-out invasion of Ukraine, announced on February 24. Previously, violating international law and the Minsk Accord, he also unilaterally identified two of Ukraine's Donbass regions as "independent."

Although Putin has claimed that Russia does not pose threat to Ukrainian territories and the "special military operation" is aimed to demilitarise the country, Russian troops invading Ukraine have shelled innumerable civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential buildings. The Russian forces also besieged strategic points like Mariupol, Kherson, Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhya NPP and have continued to march towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Western nations, including the European Union (EU) have continued to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia. The penalties have hit the Russian economic and financial sectors as numerous Russian banks are terminated from the SWIFT global banking services. In addition, US-based consumer brands like Starbucks, Nike, Apple Inc., etc. have also suspended operations in Russia. Noting the colossal devastation and subsequent humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the transportation and hospitality industry, including Hyatt, Hilton, Boeing, Airbus, and more have also called off future investments in Russia until Moscow pulled back troops from its former Soviet neighbour. On the sidelines, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegates have continued via video conference with very little fruitful outcome.

(Image: AP)