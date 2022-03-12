As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the third week, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, March 11, and discussed sanctions imposed by the West on both countries. Noting that both leaders maintained constant touch, Putin described sanctions on Russia and Belarus as “attempts to limit our development, to contain it”.

It should be mentioned here that ever since Putin announced a ‘special military operation' in Ukraine, reports have suggested that Belarus assisted the Russian forces. Lukashenko had arrived in Moscow to meet Putin amid the ongoing crisis on Friday.

According to an official statement by the Kremlin, during a meeting with the Belarusian President, Putin said, “The overall developments are positive. Of course, there are also problems caused by the current events, the restrictions and sanctions we all know of, and so on. But, as you and I have previously said, we have seen this before – attempts to limit our development, to contain it.”

“Now they are being made on a larger scale; this much is obvious, of course. I am sure that we will get through the difficult period and, in fact, will gain more competencies, find more ways to feel independent and self-sufficient, and will ultimately benefit, as it happened in the previous years,” the Russian president added.

#Kremlin: Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed developments in Ukraine https://t.co/rgwKylJnjo pic.twitter.com/HodBlJrNSN — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) March 11, 2022

Putin sees ‘positive shifts’ in Russia-Ukraine talks

Putin said Friday that some progress had been seen during the Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the Kremlin said that the conflict would end when Western nations took action to address concerns raised by Moscow. Putin said that Ukrainian negotiations were taking place practically every day. Putin said, “There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me…I will talk about all of this later."

The Russian President’s remarks came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey on Thursday, March 10. Kuleba and Lavrov’s talks were the first high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine since the conflict began on 24 February. However, no breakthrough was made.

Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued to escalate killing thousands of people. More than two million people have already left Ukraine amid Russian airstrikes across the war-torn nation.

(Image: AP)