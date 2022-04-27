'Putin Failed To Divide Europeans': EU Chief Promises End Of 'Russian Fossil Fuels Era'

The European Union is slamming Russia for its decision to suspend gas supplies to EU members Poland and Bulgaria. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already reacted to the situation stating that it is another attempt to blackmail Europe. Now, she has come up with an official statement on the situation saying that the era of Russian fossil fuels will come to an end in Europe and that they are on a mission to get this done as soon as possible.

Today Putin once again failed, in this attempt to sow division between Europeans.



The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end.



We are determined to make this happen as soon as possible.



Read President @vonderleyen statement → — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 27, 2022

EU chief further stated that they will make sure that Gazprom's decision has the least amount of impact on European consumers as possible. Gazprom is Russia's energy corporation, which announced the suspension of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as they refused to pay in rubles for Russian gas. She further stated that the Gas Coordination Group met today with member states and discussed the situation in Poland and Bulgaria. She claimed that Poland and Bulgaria are now both receiving gas from EU neighbours.

We will continue their efforts to secure enough gas supply and storage: EU chief

Ursula von der Leyen further stated that they will continue their efforts to secure enough gas supply and storage, claiming that their action plan REPowerEU will assist them in considerably reducing their reliance on Russian fossil fuels. She also claimed that in addition, they have signed an arrangement with the United States which will allow them to import further LNG this year and in the future and they are also working together with the Member States to seek alternate gas supplies from other sources. She said that REPowerEU will also assist in the transition to a more dependable, secure, and sustainable energy supply in the long run. The EU chief went on to say that in mid-May, they will reveal the strategies for accelerating the green transition, according to the European Commission.

She believes that this latest aggressive move by Russia serves as a warning that they must cooperate with trustworthy allies to achieve energy independence. Von der Leyen also said that the Kremlin's attempt to create divisiveness among Europeans has failed once more today. Moscow's decision to suspend gas supplies is the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that unfriendly international gas purchasers would have to deal in rubles rather than dollars and euros.

Image: AP