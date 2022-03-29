Putin Gets Peace Offer From Ukraine; Directs His Aide To 'Tell Zelenskyy I'll Thrash Him'

As the eye-to-eye Russia-Ukraine war escalates for 34 days now, Russian President Vladimir Putin was infuriated on receiving a handwritten peace offer that was forwarded to him by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. When the letter was handed to the Kremlin head by his close aide and eminent Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Putin reportedly retorted "Tell Zelenskyy, I will thrash him." According to The Times, the letter detailed conditions deemed necessary by Ukraine for ending the ongoing war.

The developments came after Russian multi-billionaire Abramovich accepted Kyiv's offer to mediate negotiations aimed at ceasing the brutal war launched by the Russian President on February 24. The businessman and owner of Chelsea Football Club, Abramovich has been shuttling from Russia between Kyiv and Moscow to transfer messages from one state head to another. While the sixth round of peace talks is about to take place between Russian and Ukrainian delegates on March 29, reports also emerged of Abramovich suffering symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, as per the Wall Street Journal. Abramovich had signs of peeling skin and red eyes. However, the report stated that he has currently recovered from the alleged incident and is out of danger.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Russian and Ukrainian delegates are scheduled to meet for face-to-face negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday. Ukrainians aim to secure a ceasefire deal despite being skeptical about a breakthrough after noting Russia's intentions. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the "minimum programme" is to deal with humanitarian issues and the maximum is to "reach an agreement" on ceasefire. "We are not trading people, land, or sovereignty," he said.

Meanwhile, with relentless bombings by invading troops at least 5,000 people have reportedly been dead in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials claimed. Irpin city has been "liberated" by Ukrainian forces from Russian occupiers, the Interior Minister of the ex-Soviet country, Denys Monastyrsky, said. An exodus of 3.5 million is estimated to have fled the embattled nation in the wake of the all-out war.

(Image: AP)