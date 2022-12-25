'Putin Has Already Lost, Just Like Hitler', Says Top EU Official Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Frans Timmermans, a vice-president of the European Commission, has stated that Russia has become isolated on the global stage, as per a report from the Kyiv Independent. He compared the Russia-Ukraine situation to the time when Hitler had lost the war in 1943, but the conflict continued for two more years. Timmermans argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been misinformed about the strength of Ukraine due to a lack of honest feedback, particularly concerning issues such as corruption and problems within the Russian military.

Timmermans emphasized that the conflict with Russia is not yet over, and that Putin has the potential to create significant chaos for an extended period of time. Therefore, Timmermans suggested that Europe should remain united, maintain a partnership with the United States, and continue to support Ukraine with financial and military assistance.

State of the war

CIA's director William Burns has said that he expects the pace of the war to slow down during the winter. Meanwhile, On Christmas morning, air-raid sirens were heard in cities across Ukraine as the authorities warned that Russia was planning to launch another round of missile attacks. The air-raid alert was activated around 9 a.m. and covered all regions of Ukraine. The alert was later lifted for most regions, and there were no reports of Russian strikes hitting their targets. Some residents in Kyiv claimed to have heard explosions in the sky from air defense weapons.

Over the past few months, Russia has been firing cruise missiles and using drones to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, particularly energy and heating systems. Military analysts believe this is part of a Russian strategy to demoralize the Ukrainian population by causing darkness and cold. These attacks typically occur about once a week and it is unclear if the actions that triggered the air alert on Sunday were actual missile launches or false alarms caused by planes in the air.