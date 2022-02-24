'Putin Has Chosen Bloodshed': UK Will Respond To Russia, Boris Tells Ukraine President

Horrified with recent developments in Ukraine due to Russia, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is discussing the situation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Boris Johnson also said that UK and allies will respond decisively to action by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the latest updates, huge explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities after Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," wrote UK Prime Minister.

Russia-Ukraine crisis latest updates

Russia has shut down airspace near Ukrainian borders for commercial flights as Kyiv airport was previously evacuated in the wake of Moscow's military aggression into Kyiv. Videos have also been captured showing arms depots being attacked in Ukraine by the Russian military. With this, Turkish Airlines on Thursday cancelled flights to Ukraine as Kyiv airport is also being evacuated.

India's Air India flight AI1947 is also returning to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine urges world to 'rally & defend'

With the Russian military entering the region, Ukraine at the UNSC emergency meeting said that it was looking forward to the next meeting of the council where a draft would be presented. Ukraine also said that it has asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to produce copies of the council and UN General Assembly dated 1991 that welcomed Russia's desire to be a member of the UNSC. Ukraine, additionally, also called on the world to 'rally and defend' Kyiv against Moscow.

On the other hand, Ukraine is expected to impose martial law on Russia. It is to note that the law would be imposed after Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba recently confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "launched a full-scale war" against Kyiv. Meanwhile, a series of explosions were heard from the outskirts of Donetsk. The disputed region has also shut down its air operation fearing Russian invasion, the airport in the capital of Kyiv is being evacuated as Moscow launched a "full-scale" war on the former Soviet Union member nation.