Putin Hints At 'settlement' To End Conflict In Ukraine But Says 'it Would Take Some Time'

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed the possibility of a potential settlement to end the war in Ukraine, claiming that it would "take some time", but all the participants would have to agree, reported The Guardian.

"As a whole, the settlement process will probably be difficult and take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground," said Putin. These remarks were made at a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The kremlin leader stated that his military operation was going according to plan. "Everything is stable. There are no questions or problems there," he added.

Putin blames Ukraine for initiating strikes on civilian infrastructures

Initially, Russian forces had expected the war would end in a few weeks and Russia would claim victory, but the war has descended to the 10th month and Ukrainian forces have retaken several territories that were earlier captured by Russians.

While addressing an awards ceremony for "Heroes of Russia" at the Kremlin on Thursday, Putin spoke to a group of soldiers and acknowledged the attacks carried out by Russia and blamed Ukraine for initiating strikes on civilian infrastructures, including the blast at the bridge between the Russian mainland and the annexed Crimea peninsula.

"Yes, we do that," Putin said of the strikes on the Ukraine grid. "But who started it?" There’s a lot of noise about our strikes on the energy infrastructure of a neighbouring country. This will not interfere with our combat missions," he added. Putin further accused Ukrainian forces of blowing up the power system from the Kursk nuclear power plant and not supplying water to Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. "Not supplying water to a city of more than a million people is an act of genocide," Putin said.

He went on to blame the west for keeping "complete silence" on these claims and supporting Ukraine against Russia.

Russia has installed multiple rocket launchers at Zaporizhzhia NNP, says Ukrainian official

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official on Friday claimed that multiple rocket launchers have been placed at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian troops. Ukraine's nuclear company Energoatam has also confirmed the development and stated that the Kremlin troops have installed several Grad multiple rockets near one of its six nuclear reactors.

The Ukrainian nuclear company stated that Russia has violated all conditions for nuclear and radiation safety and has installed the destructive weapons in a secret space, reported The Guardian. Even though the risk of a nuclear explosion has decreased, experts have claimed that a dangerous release of radiation is still possible, per AP report.

Image: AP