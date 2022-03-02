'Putin Is At War With Kids': Ukraine FM Slams Russia For Jailing Kids For Anti-war Posters

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is terrified to the extent that he is at war with children in both Ukraine and Russia. "Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia. 7 y.o. David and Sofia, 9 y.o. Matvey, 11 y.o. Gosha and Liza spent this night behind bars in Moscow for their ‘NO TO WAR’ posters. This is how scared the man is," wrote Ukraine's Foreign Minister in a Tweet.

Furthermore, on Tuesday morning, Kuleba claimed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered the war-torn country more support in the form of sanctions and weaponry. "In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering. I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps," Kuleba tweeted.

Concerns mount regarding use of thermobaric weapons by Russia in Ukraine

Moreover, allegations that Russia is employing thermobaric weapons in Ukraine have sparked fears of the destruction that attacks with so-called vacuum bombs could cause. Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, alleged on Monday that the Russian military had used a vacuum bomb to cause a massive explosion by sucking oxygen from the air, the US media reported. A CNN team photographed Russian thermobaric rocket launchers entering the nation, but Markarova could not provide any other specifics.

Because these thermobaric munitions are meant to wreak massive destruction, the possible use of vacuum bombs is of particular concern. Thermobaric weapons, often known as vacuum bombs, are two-stage weapons that produce massive explosions. The first explosive charge, which is launched in a rocket or artillery shell, spreads an aerosol similar to evaporated gasoline across a large region.

