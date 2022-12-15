Putin Is Avoiding Public Events Over fear Of Questions On Russia's Failure In War: Report

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to stretch, with Ukrainian forces still resisting Russian troops, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has now released a report claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is avoiding public events over concerns that his decision to wage war against neighbouring Ukraine would be widely questioned. This development comes as Putin cancels his annual marathon news conference. The event is typically viewed as an occasion for the Russian leader to present his clean image. Answering a wide range of questions on domestic and international policies is the center part of the event. However, this year, due to the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader has avoided uncomfortable questions.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would not be attending the news conference this month. Peskov did not mention the exact reason for Putin's backoff at his annual event. ISW, however, stated in its report that Putin cancelled the event over Russia's "military failure" in Ukraine. The report also speculates that the Russian President is avoiding the speech because it would force him to "admit that Russia cannot achieve his frequently restated maximalist aims in Ukraine."

"Putin appears to be increasingly turning to scripted and pre-recorded appearances," ISW said. "The cancellation of the press conference, however, may undermine Putin's populist appeal as a ruler in touch with his population."

Although questions are almost certainly usually vetted in advance, the cancellation is likely due to increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the UK Defence Ministry said that Putin has cancelled the event due to increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feelings in Russia, and Putin's event could be hijacked by the unsanctioned discussion about the "special military operation."

"Although questions are almost certainly usually vetted in advance, the cancellation is likely due to increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia. Kremlin officials are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the ‘special military operation,’" the tweet read.

