Putin Jokes About Western Media's Hype Over Russian Plans To Invade Ukraine: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes fun of media stories declaring dates for Russia's claimed invasion of Ukraine, according to Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary. Peskov further added that such obsessive media craziness around ongoing border conflict cannot be confronted with understanding.

"It is next to impossible to take such things (reports about the 'dates' of Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine) with understanding. Sometimes, Putin even jokes about it, asking if the exact time when the war is to be unleashed has been announced," he said, as per TASS media agency.

Allegations of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have recently been repeated by the West and Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Bloomberg previously reported, citing anonymous sources, that Russia's invasion of Ukraine might begin on February 15. Another US-based website, Politico, claimed on Friday, citing its sources, that US President Joe Biden warned during his online meetings with the leaders of ally nations on Friday that Russia's aggression against Ukraine might begin on February 16.

Earlier this week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House had no information on whether Russia had made a final decision on the "invasion" of Ukraine. Regardless, he placed his wagers prior to February 20. On the other hand, the Kremlin has often said that Russia has the right to send troops within its national territory, while also pointing out that NATO's military presence near Russia's borders has increased considerably, which Moscow considers a threat to national security.

Putin welcomed security meeting with West on Tuesday

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed a security meeting with the West on Tuesday, and the Russian military claimed that some troops near Ukraine had been withdrawn. US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, claimed that the US had not verified Russia's allegation and that an invasion was still a possibility. Putin has indicated that he does not desire war and that he will rely on negotiations to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO in the future.

At the same time, Putin declined to commit to a complete withdrawal of Russian soldiers, saying that the situation will dictate Russia's next measures in the stalemate. In statements at the White House, Biden, on the other hand, emphasised that the US will continue to give diplomacy every chance to prevent a Russian invasion, but he sounded doubtful of Moscow's intentions. Biden also stressed that when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, the US and its allies will not compromise on vital principles.

The US and its European partners were cautious, stating that they needed to see signs of a Russian retreat before proceeding. According to Biden, Russian soldiers near Ukraine and Belarus now number 150,000, up from a prior US estimate of 130,000 troops.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP