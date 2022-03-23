Putin-led Russia Intensifies Crackdown On Dissent Amidst Ukraine War: Human Rights Watch

The conviction of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on “new trumped-up charges” shows Moscow is intensifying its crackdown on dissent at home as it continues its invasion of Ukraine, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday. The opposition leader was arrested in February last year on corruption charges and was sentenced to two and half years in prison. On Tuesday, a Moscow court judge convicted him of corruption and extended his prison term by nine more years. In addition, he has also been slapped with a fine of 1.2 million rubles, a verdict which he can appeal.

Russia: Kremlin Targets Critics Amid Ukraine War https://t.co/3wnZh4twy0 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 23, 2022

Following the verdict, Europe and Central Asia director at HRW Hugh Williamson said that it was to silence Navalny. However, he also highlighted that renewed sentence and fresh charges also served as a warning by the Kremlin against any dissent against the country or its President Vladimir Putin. It is pertinent to note that during the trial, Navalny was convicted of embezzlement and insulting a judge in his previous trial.

“The latest verdict against Navalny is yet another mockery of justice,” Williamson said in a statement. “This verdict is apparently intended not only to silence Navalny but to serve as a warning to Russian civil society and anyone who dares to stand up to the Kremlin’s policies," he added.

“The cases against Navalny are part of the Kremlin’s grim landscape of repression against Russia’s civil society and peaceful dissent, which has drastically intensified since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Williamson said.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Fed up with corruption in the Russian government, Navalny co-founded the 'Russia of the Future party' nearly a decade ago to oppose President Vladimir Putin's 'United Russia'. He has a large social media following and has been imprisoned several times during anti-government protests. Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent in August 2020, as part of a suspected assassination attempt. Before returning to Russia in January 2021, he spent a month rehabilitating in a Berlin hospital.

Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, as well as a network of over 40 regional offices, have been declared "extremist" and he has been added to a list of terrorists. Further, the charges have been denounced by Navalny and his allies as politically motivated. Moreover, Navalny and human rights organisations have both claimed that he was tortured in prison.

Image: AP