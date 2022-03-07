The hearing at the International Court of Justice has begun hearing on Monday over ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations' top court is holding the public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures presented by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation). According to the Associated Press (AP), Ukraine is scheduled to present its arguments on Monday to which Russia is likely to respond on Tuesday, March 8.

After an initial briefing on the case on Monday, the Ukrainian representative stated that Russian Federation must stop the assault on Ukraine. "My country is facing a great war. As I stand before the great hall of justice, people in my country are getting killed," he added. Meanwhile, ICJ warned representatives of both countries against speaking about anything that is not related to the case. Claiming that Europe did not see such military aggression since World War II, the Ukrainian representative also accused Russia of 'demonifying' Ukraine.

Measures requested by Ukraine

The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations.

The Russian Federation shall immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations.

The Russian Federation shall refrain from any action and shall provide assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate or extend the dispute that is the subject of this Application, or render this dispute more difficult to resolve.

The Russian Federation shall provide a report to the Court on measures taken to implement the Court’s Order on Provisional Measures one week after such Order and then on a regular basis to be fixed by the Court.

Ukraine moves ICJ after Russia's attack on Feb 24

Earlier, Ukraine approached the top court, seeking to order Russia to immediately halt military operations initiated on February 24 in Donbass region which subsequently extended across the country. The court is anticipated to make a ruling on the request within days, though it is unclear whether Russia will comply with any orders issued by the court. Meanwhile, Terry Gill, a professor of military law at the University of Amsterdam, claimed that the chances of the court ordering a cease-fire are low. He added that if a country does not comply with the court's order, judges may seek action from the UN Security Council, where Russia has a veto.

