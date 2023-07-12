Putin Made 'bad Bet' By Lunching Full-scale Invasion Of Ukraine, Says US NSA Sullivan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a "bad bet" as he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. After the NATO allied members collectively agreed that "Ukraine will become a member of NATO," Sullivan reiterated that Russia's war inside Ukraine was a strategic mistake as he also pledged incessant support for Ukraine throughout the conflict.

Speaking at the NATO Public Forum session, Sullivan sent a message of unity for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. He said that Russia had hoped that the assistance of Kyiv by its Western allies would eventually fade with time but that did not hold true. "President Biden has really stressed the importance of unity in the alliance in the face of Russia's aggression," Sullivan maintained. "And he has noted many times that President Putin was betting that NATO unity would crack, that the alliance would wither, that divisions would be exposed. And that has been a bad bet for the 505 days of the war. And we believe that will continue to be a bad bet," he asserted in a veiled message to Moscow.

'Ukraine joining NATO would mean war with Russia': Sullivan

In an interview with American broadcaster CNN, US National Security adviser said that Ukraine can't join the Western military bloc NATO at this time as it is at war with another country. A membership to the Alliance now “would mean war with Russia," Sullivan said. He stressed that US President Joe Biden had been very “straightforward” with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the challenges in incorporating Ukraine into NATO while it is at war with Russia.

Biden, during an interview this week, reminded that entry of Ukraine into NATO during times of war would imply that the Alliance would be dragged into the conflict as its Article 5 would be automatically invoked. Article 5 of NATO Collective Defence means that an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all allies which would require all the member states to resort to collective defence measures. NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in history after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Zelenskyy, at the key summit in Vilnius, also agreed that offering Ukraine membership to the alliance during the war would be “absurd”. Sullivan maintained that Biden has given a "rationale" to Kyiv on the delay for NATO's decision on Ukraine’s membership.