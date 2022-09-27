As Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the country's Parliament on Friday, he might use the opportunity to formally announce the accession of Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia, the UK Ministry of Defence has said. The British Defence Ministry in the latest intelligence update on Tuesday noted that the referendum that is being organised in the occupied parts of Ukraine is due to conclude on Tuesday, 27 September.

"President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday 30 September. There is a realistic possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation," the UK MoD said in a statement.

According to UK Defence Ministry, Russian leaders "almost certainly hope" that the accession announcement by Putin will be viewed as a "vindication of the special military operation." The Russian leaders believe that the announcement will "consolidate patriotic support" for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The British Defence Ministry underscored that the desire will likely be "undermined" by the increasing knowledge among Russians about Russia's "setbacks" on the battlefield and "unease" about the partial mobilisation. Notably, Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia on Wednesday, September 21.

UK imposes 92 sanctions against Russia in response to referendum

Russian President Putin stressed that the decision of partial mobilisation is "necessary" and "fully adequate" to the threats faced by Russia to defend its country, sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure the security of people in the country and "liberated regions." His announcement came a day after Russian-backed authorities announced organizing a referendum in Moscow captured regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. US and EU nations have criticised Russia for conducting referendums in Ukrainian regions and described them as a "sham". On 27 September, the UK imposed 92 sanctions that target Russian officials and entities in response to "sham referendums" in Ukrainian regions. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the statement described the referendum as "a clear violation of international law, including the UN charter." The UK government in a press release said, "The Russian regime has organised these sham referendums in a desperate attempt to grab land and justify their illegal war."

Over half of total people have already voted: Saldo

On September 26, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the Kherson region administration, in a Telegram post said that more than half of the total voters have already cast their vote. He claimed that the majority of the people have been coming to vote at the polling station with "joy and enthusiasm." He said that the number of people who have voted will increase significantly today and tomorrow. Saldo urged people who have not voted to not be afraid and vote to determine the fate of the Kherson region. On September 25, he said that the present votes cast are "enough" to showcase "the positive outcome of the referendum."

"More than half of the voters from the payroll have already taken part in it. People come to the polls and the vast majority of them vote with joy and enthusiasm - I have seen it myself," Saldo wrote in a Telegram post.

