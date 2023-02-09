Putin May Have Supplied Missile That Downed MH17 Flight In 2014, Dutch Probe Reveals

There are "strong indications” that Russia's President Vladimir Putin supplied the Buk-TELAR missile (western designation SA-11) to the self-proclaimed pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) that downed the unfateful Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probe with teams from at least six countries, found.

"The indications for close ties between the leadership of DPR and Russian government officials raise questions about their involvement in the deployment' of the missile," the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service declared on its website.

The decision to supply the weapons to DPR's forces "rested with the president" and "there is concrete information that the separatists' request was presented to the president and that this request was granted," the JIT noted, adding that Putin "enjoys immunity in his position as Head of State".

Dutch investigators further stressed that after DPR separatists ask for anti-aircraft guns with higher range, "their request is in the second half of June 2014 was discussed at the presidential administration in Moscow. That is a state body that supports the president. After this, the request for a heavier air defence system is presented to the minister of defence and the president".

Dutch Public Prosecution Service’s Joint Investigation Team in its conclusive investigative report said that it intercepted the telephonic conversations of the Russian government officials, and accessed other sensitive data in connection with the case. There are “strong indications that in Russia, President Vladimir Putin made the decision about the provision of the Buk-TELAR to separatists of the DPR, or the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, in eastern Ukraine" that was used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, the Dutch investigators maintained.

It remains unclear whether the Russian president personally ordered the downing of the plane. But the investigators stressed that Russia exercises "overall control" over the Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine's eastern flank since July 2014, and therefore, is held accountable for the accident. The Dutch investigators announced that they were suspending the criminal investigation into the case. "The investigation has now reached its limit. All leads have been exhausted," said Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer in the probe's result that was shared with the families of the plane's victims, years later.

Credit: Council of Europe

"Russia lied a lot about this catastrophe, but nevertheless, the key facts were established," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier noted on Telegram, referring to the findings established by the Dutch court’s ruling.

Missile fired by Russian military's 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade

The Boeing 777, which was flying from the Dutch capital of Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over the contentious eastern Donbass region in Ukraine, was shot down scattering the dead bodies of the passengers and the plane debris. Despite years of investigation and several cases filed by the kin of the deceased, it has been unclear who had launched the missile. The Buk-TELAR came from the direction of the Russian military's 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade located in the city of Kursk. Open-source investigation collective Bellingcat had investigated Russia's brigade as the source of weapons.

Pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region as the warhead from the Russian-made surface-to-air missile detonated about one metre (approximately 3 feet) from the cockpit blowing up the plane and killing nearly 300 passengers. The Hague in its investigation said that the flight was shot down by a Russian-made Buk missile fired from the Pervomaisk area in the Kharkiv region. It is to be noted that the US intelligence officials had previously noted that the "most plausible explanation" to the downing of the plane was that "it was a mistake”, adding that the DPR crew was "ill-trained".

Korean plane was downed by a Soviet fighter jet in 1983, while the US naval forces mistakenly shot down an Iranian civilian passenger plane in 1988, US officials had said at the briefings. “We’ve all seen mistakes in the past," they added.

People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Three Russians—Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov, Igor 'Strelkov' Girkin, and a Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, were charged in the Netherlands over their alleged involvement in the shooting. One Russian was acquitted. All the suspects are guilty of murder in absentia. One of the Russians, Girkin, is Kremlin's ex-security service officer and served as the chief architect of Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea. Pulatov, who was brought to court by lawyers in the trial, was identified as the ex-officer in Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate GRU's 'special units'.

Moscow dismissed the Dutch court verdict, labelling it as "scandalous" and politically motivated. Kremlin filed an “inter-state complaint against Ukraine" in the Strasbourg-based court in accordance with Article 33 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, holding Ukraine responsible for the plane's downing as its military did not close the airspace as hostilities escalated, Russia's prosecutor general office later noted in statements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov berated the Dutch investigators over their “lack of due level of co-operation".

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, right, and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. Credit: AP