Putin Must Lose War Against Ukraine & 'take Responsibility For His Actions', Says EU Chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must "lose the war" and "take responsibility for his actions." In an interview with Bild, Leyen stressed that Ukraine has "tremendous motivation" and allies around the world have been making efforts to ensure that Ukraine receives the "right" military equipment.

Speaking to Bild, Leyen said, "I am firmly convinced that Ukraine will win and that Putin must lose" because "Ukraine has tremendous motivation. They know what they're fighting for." She further added, "It's important to me that Putin has to lose this war and have to take responsibility for his actions." She asserted that Ukraine should be given the military equipment that it needs and urged the European states to take Kyiv's calls for weapons "seriously." Ursula von der Leyen also called for providing financial assistance to Ukraine and emphasised that the war-torn nation requires five billion a month to keep up with the essentials. The statement of Leyen comes amid the ongoing war which continues for more than 200 days.

European Commission Chief Leyen visits Ukraine

On September 15, European Commission President der Leyen arrived in Kyiv. It is her third visit to Ukraine since the onset of the military conflict with Russia. During her visit, Leyen held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They both discussed the "possibility of receiving the next tranche by the end of the current year and the preparation of macro-financial aid to Ukraine from the EU for the next year," according to the statement released by Ukraine President's office. They also discussed Ukraine's access to the internal market of the European Union even before acquiring full membership in the bloc.

They further emphasised the need to continue imposing pressure on Russia, including through the adoption of the eighth package of sanctions. In a press statement with Zelenskyy, Leyen assured, "The work on sanctions is also well on track. It is always important to exchange details with our friends about Ukraine because we have to be very careful that there are no loopholes, that there are no circumventions," according to the statement issued by the European Commission. She congratulated Ukraine for its military successes during the ongoing war. Lauding the resistance of Ukraine against Russia, Ursula von der Leyen said, "We will never be able to compensate what you do with your fight for democracy, for humanity, for the respect of the international rule of law." Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called obtaining air defence and anti-missile systems a "priority" for Ukraine to protect people and infrastructure from Russia's attacks.

From electricity trade, free roaming, to suspension of tariffs, we are bringing 🇺🇦 closer to the EU single market.



And we are preparing the important congress on reconstruction with the German Presidency of the G7 in October. pic.twitter.com/qmf9K5smNo — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 15, 2022

Image: AP/Twitter/@vonderleyen

