Putin No Longer Consulting His Officials To Make Key Decisions Amid War In Ukraine: Report

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to keep his plans to himself and not consult his close officials for critical decisions, according to a report by Meduza. The Latvia-based Russian news outlet, which cited several anonymous sources close to the Kremlin, reported that the 70-year-old leader usually takes all matters into his own hands after a meeting with law enforcement agencies and special services officials.

"(Putin) scares everyone sh**less. But it's fear without respect. There has been no respect (for him) for a couple of years now," a source told Meduza. "Until recently, the deputy prime ministers and ministers worked for the President, at least serving as a tool like Google. [Putin] voiced to them the scenarios that he considered to be likely and asked: ‘And if we do this, what consequences should we expect? And if so, what will happen then?’ Now that's gone,” the unnamed source added.

According to a report by The Washington Post on October 7, the United States Intelligence revealed that a member of Putin’s inner circle has confronted him about Russia’s recent actions against Ukraine. Three other sources confirmed that similar sentiments continue to brew among Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Putin's reluctance to listen to problems worries Russian ministers

Furthermore, the sources claimed that Putin’s intolerance to listen to problems from officials has forced ministers to hide certain disturbing details in their reports, such as avoiding mentioning the significant impact of Western sanctions on Russia's economy.

According to Meduza, reports suggest that Putin makes critical decisions by himself after a brief conversation with his inner circle, which includes the heads of special services and law enforcement agencies. For a long time, "everything has been falling on my head without warning", one source said.

"Every 48 hours, some sh*t happens, nobody really understands anything. Everything comes down on those responsible for performing the tasks at the last moment," the source said, adding that the Russian leader "does not know how to lose. What is more, he cannot admit that he is losing."

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov took Russian President Putin’s birthday as an opportunity to talk about the 70-year-old’s “deception” and warn Russian soldiers that the Kremlin will “betray you again.”

In a video shared on Twitter, the minister is seen urging Russian fighters to surrender, while guaranteeing them “life, security and justice” if they choose to do so.