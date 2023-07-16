Putin 'non-committal' In Extending Black Sea Grain Deal On Call With South African Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been "non-committal" in extending the UN-backed grain deal during the call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, July 15. Kremlin, in a readout, stated that during the call with his South African counterpart, Putin made clear that the demands for the extension of the grain deal with Ukraine "have not been met." South African President Ramaphosa requested the removal of the obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports during the times of the war to avoid shortages in developing countries. Russia's President, however, expressed reluctance about extending the deal before the July deadline.

UN dispatches letter to Putin

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was signed by Russia and Ukraine last year with Turkey and UN mediation ensured that the global food crisis situation was averted, and vessels laden with grains bound for international markets were given safe passage via the Black Sea corridors by the military. Earlier this week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched a letter to Russian President Putin with a proposal to extend the grain initiative. According to reports by the Russian affiliated news outlets, the UN chief proposed linking Russia's Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the international payment system SWIFT in exchange for extending the deal. Putin has been reported to have not seen the letter yet.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan, who brokered the initial July 2022 deal, said that he and Russian President Putin were in agreement that the Black Sea Grain Initiative shall be extended. Kremlin, however, claimed in a statement that no such agreement was reached between the two leaders. Erdogan stressed that he pressed for Russia to extend a Black Sea grain deal by at least three months, adding that a state visit was planned by Putin to Turkey in the month of August.

Putin and his South African counterpart also discussed the BRICS summit that is scheduled to be held in South Africa in August. "BRICS" is a forum of the world's emerging economies that consists of Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa. It remains unclear whether the Russian President will attend the summit in person as he had the arrest warrant that was issued against him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia during the war.