Putin Offers Condolences To Darya Dugina's Family, Terms Her Killing 'cruel Crime'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Darya Dugina's family. He called her assassination "a vile, cruel crime" and stressed that Darya Dugina was a "bright talented person with a true Russian heart." Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, died in a car explosion on Saturday.

In his message of condolence to Dugina's family, Vladimir Putin stated that Darya Dugina was a journalist, scientist, philosopher and war correspondent who served the people. Putin noted that Dugina with her deed showed "what it means to be a patriot of Russia." Meanwhile, Alexander Dugin, Darya Dugina's father has said that his daughter was killed by "the Nazi Ukrainian regime" on August 20, RIA Novosti reported. He called her a "beautiful, orthodox, patriot and military correspondent" and added that her speeches were "justified and deep." Dugin noted that his daughter, Darya Dugina never "called for violence and war." Notably, Darya Dugina died in a car explosion on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday, 20 August. She died after a car bomb attached to the SUV carrying her detonated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's message of condolence read, "A vile, cruel crime cut short the life of Darya Dugina, a bright, talented person with a true Russian heart: kind, loving, sympathetic and open. Journalist, scientist, philosopher, and war correspondent, she honestly served the people and the Fatherland, and proved by deed what it means to be a patriot of Russia."

Russia FSB claims Ukraine's special services behind assassination of Dugina

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukraine's special services are responsible for the assassination of Darya Dugina, Sputnik reported. The FSB said that the "perpetrator is Natalya Pavlovna Vovk," a Ukrainian citizen who came to Russia with her daughter on July 23. The FSB further stated Natalya Pavlovna Vovk entered Russia and used three number plates. She used a Mini Cooper with the number plate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic to enter Russia. Vovk allegedly rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived to keep a track of her lifestyle. FSB also pointed that Natalya Vovk and her daughter left Russia and went to Estonia after "carrying out the controlled explosion of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which Dugina was driving."

Image: AP/RepublicWorld