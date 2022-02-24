'Putin On Record Declared War On My Country': Ukraine Envoy Rebukes Russia At UNSC Meet

Russia met with serious condemnation by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin declared a full-scale war on Ukraine, defying repeated warnings from the West and the European countries.

Condemning the invasion, Ukraine's Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "Russian President on record declared war on my country. It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. It is too late for talks of de-escalation. Should I play the video of your president calling the war?" he asked the Russian Ambassador across the table.

Raising objections to Russia's membership in the United Nations, Ukraine said that Moscow used sneaky ways to get into the organization. The Ukrainian Ambassador appealed for another emergency meeting to consider drafting a decision to stop the war.

Addressing the media after the second UNSC meeting, Kyslytsya said he "wants the world to rally and defend Ukraine from Russian aggression."

Putin declares war on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a “military operation" in Ukraine and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, despite Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war. “I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

"Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history," Putin warned.

In his opening remarks to United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must 'stop' the troops and 'give peace a chance.'

Meanwhile, explosions have begun in different Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. It has also been reported that Russia has targeted Ukraine's Armed forces headquarters along with other military buildings by the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles. Additionally, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.