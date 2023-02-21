Putin On Russian Economy: 'Initiators Of Sanctions Against Moscow Punishing Themselves'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a major speech on Tuesday, said that the West has not only waged a military conflict but is also warring with Moscow on the economic front. Putin, however, warned that "nothing has been achieved and never will be." He insisted, "We should not repeat the mistakes of the past." The Kremlin leader derided the United States' coordinated sanctions against Russia, saying they themselves are struggling with the high unemployment rate, job losses, business closures, and a looming energy crisis, but sought to economically destroy Moscow.

"The West tried to collapse the Ruble, provoke inflation, steal reserves, break production chains. The goal of the West is to make our citizens suffer and destabilize society from within. The calculation was not justified," said Putin.

The Western allies of Ukraine are “punishing” themselves with the coordinated sanctions that they levied against Russia, he furthermore said.

“The initiators of the sanctions are punishing themselves. They provoked a growth of prices in their own countries, closures of factories, collapse of energy sector. They are telling their citizens it’s the Russians who are to blame,” noted Putin, according to the translation of his speech.

Despite the sanctions, the shares of Russia's currency ruble in international settlements "doubled compared to December 2021 and amounted to 1/3, and with the currencies of friendly countries - more than half," noted the Russian leader. "We have everything to ensure security and create conditions for the sustainable development of the country," he stressed.

Putin emphasized that he is focused on the economic development of Russia, "changes in the structure of the economy are a vital necessity." He also stressed that the banking sector has stood the test, turning into a profit, "and inflation is under control." Sanctions are just a means, said Putin, while adding that the "objective as the West says and I say directly to force our citizens to suffer. They are trying to destabilize our society from the inside, but their attempts were not justified and were not successful."

"The banking sector in Russia has withstood the attack and looks like it will win. Let us all endure and win," said Putin.

The Russian President said that it is necessary to strengthen the de-offshorization of the economy for businesses to operate effectively in the Russian jurisdiction. He added that the Kremlin worked on boosting the domestic companies that have been able to rebuild their supply chains in response to the sanctions. Russia developed new payment systems and financial architecture. Putin reiterated that Russia has all the financial resources it needs to guarantee its national security and development.

The Kremlin leader also aimed barbs at Russian Oligarchs who invested in the Western countries, saying “those who saw Russia as just a source of income and were planning to live abroad, they saw that they just got robbed in the West." “Many of you will remember that I joked you will be running around Western courts, trying to save your wealth in the West, and this is exactly what happened.”

"None of the ordinary citizens of the Russian Federation regretted those who lost their accounts in foreign banks, lost their yachts. People remember both the privatization of the 90s and demonstrative luxury," said Putin.

"We remember what problems the late Soviet economy faced. The Russian economy was created on a market basis. However, in the end, our economy became oriented towards the West, as business was aimed at selling resources and making quick profits. It took years to break this trend, and we have achieved visible change," Putin said during the speech. He condemned the West, saying that its image that it as a "safe haven turned out to be fake".