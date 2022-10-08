Putin Orders Formation Of 'government Commission' To Investigate Crimea Bridge Explosion

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a direct order to form a government commission that would investigate Saturday’s Crimean bridge explosion, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS. Putin’s order came after his briefing with several key officials including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, and the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport.

"The president ordered the prime minister to form a government commission to establish the causes of the incident and quickly address its consequences. The commission will also include the heads of the Krasnodar Region and Crimea, as well as officials from the National Guard, the Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry," press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Ministers Savelyev and Kurenkov are heading to the site of the incident on the president’s order," the Kremlin spokesman added.

A statement issued by the Russian cabinet on Telegram revealed that the commission has been created by Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin.

"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree creating a government commission to establish the causes of the incident on the Crimean Bridge and address its consequences. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin will head the commission," the statement read.

Khusnullin, in a post on his Telegram channel, revealed his plans of leaving for Crimea in a few hours to evaluate the destruction caused by the explosion. "We will make decisions on the ground on how to restore the bridge as quickly as possible," he said.

How did the incident occur?

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a truck went up in flames on a lane section of the Crimean Bridge on Saturday morning. The bomb resulted in 7 oil tankers catching fire, a partial collapse of a road, and three casualties. Traffic was briefly halted following the incident.

While a Crimean official held “Ukrainian vandals” responsible for the explosion, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine’s reaction to “the destruction of civilian infrastructure” speaks volumes of its “terrorist nature.”

The Crimea bridge not only plays the key role of connecting Russia to Crimea, but is also considered symbolic proof of the “reunification” of the two lands. Prior to the explosion, the bridge, which was inaugurated in 2018, had the capacity to hold 40,000 cars per day and 13 million tons of cargo per year, as per an old report by state news agency RIA Novosti.