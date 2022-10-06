Putin Orders Russia To Take Control Over Zaporizhzhia NPP After Annexing Ukrainian Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow to take control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin announced that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is situated on Russia's territory and it must function as per relevant agencies, Independent reported citing RIA Novosti. This development comes after Putin formally announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian forces - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Russia's nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom has announced that it would transfer all the existing Ukrainian employees to a Russian-owned organisation. Notably, Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian officials continued to operate the ZNPP even after Russian troops occupied it. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have called on its officials at Zaporizhzhia NPP to not sign any documents handed to them by Russian occupiers, Independent reported. Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s state energy agency, has said that he was taking over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian nuclear energy generating company Energoatom described Rosatom's decision to establish the operating company of Zaporizhzhya NPP with its registered office in Moscow as "worthless." It further asserted that Zaporizhzhia NPP will keep operating in Ukraine as per the Ukrainian legislation.

"The worthless decisions of Rosatom regarding the establishment of the Operating company of Zaporizhzhya NPP with its registered office in Moscow are the agony of the imaginary crazy world of the aggressor country, in which they have now reached the point of creating pseudo-enterprises with the names of Ukrainian companies," Energoatom said in a statement.

Putin signs decree for placing ZNPP in federal assets

Meanwhile, Putin has signed a decree for placing Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) facilities on the list of federal assets, TASS reported. According to the decree signed by Putin, the Russian government will take steps to have federal ownership of ZNPP and other facilities which are required for its operation. The Kremlin leader ordered the officials to set up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant federal state unitary company for the security of the power plant's nuclear energy assets. Putin directed the government to create regulations effective until January 1, 2028, for the Operating Organisation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP joint-stock company's use of finance and other resources required to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities.

"Relevant instructions have been given to the Government of the Russian Federation. In particular, the Government was instructed to ensure the acceptance into federal ownership of the nuclear power facilities at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as well as other ancillary property necessary for its operation, as well as to take the required action to establish a federal state unitary enterprise, Zaporozhye NPP, in order to ensure the safety and security of the power plant’s nuclear energy facilities," according to the statement issued on Kremlin website.

IAEA Chief to visit Ukraine & Russia

After Russia announced plans to supervise operations of ZNPP, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi said that he will hold talks with the relevant authorities. Rafael Grossi will travel to Kyiv this week and later visit Russia where he will also continue talks for implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP at the earliest. The IAEA team at the site reported that shelling took place on Tuesday, October 4, in an industrial area located between the ZNPP and the town of Enerhodar. The IAEA team further stated that the ZNPP was not impacted by shelling.