As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues even after two months, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed its forces to block the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are currently staying. According to local media reports, several civilians are also staying in the same plant in order to safeguard themselves from Russian strikes. The report said that Putin ordered a blockade of the Azovstal plant instead of storming it. The Azovstal Plant is situated in besieged Mariupol, where at least 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are still providing a tough fight against the Russians.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin claimed victory in the battle, despite knowing that a considerable number of Ukrainian troops are present at the site. According to news agency Xinhua, the announcement was made after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that the Russian troops managed to take full control of Mariupol.

Besides, new satellite images show shocking details of the Russian brutality toward the civilians. According to the satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, mass graves of more than 9,000 people were found in the badly damaged port city. The imagery showed long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russian forces of hiding their military crimes by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush. In the Telegram post, Boychenko accused Putin's forces of killing more than 9,000 civilians. "The bodies of the dead were being brought by the truckload and actually simply being dumped in mounds," an aide to Boychenko, Piotr Andryushchenko, said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to the countries to support the war-torn nation with advanced lethal weapons in order to fight the Russian aggression. While addressing the nation, he said any delay in the supply of the weapons could affect the lives of lakhs of countrymen.

"We are doing everything to ensure defence. We are in constant contact with partners. We are grateful to those who really help with everything they can," Zelenskyy said. "But those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and delay their provision must know that the fate of this battle also depends on them. The fate of people who can be saved," stressed the Ukrainian President.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within two months of the war.

(Image: AP)