Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing a 'terrorist attack' on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and will pin the blame on Ukraine for it, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine claimed on Friday.

In a massive allegation, the Defence Ministry claimed that they received information that Putin had ordered the preparation of a 'terrorist attack' at the Chernobyl nuclear station through an orchestrated 'technological catastrophe' planned with the control of the Russian forces of the CAEC (Chernobyl).

The timing was crucial given that the nuclear plant was completely 'disconnected' from the monitoring systems of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukraine alleged. "The station has been disrupted. The resource of existing diesel generators is calculated for 48 hours of security systems to support," it said.

"Okupanti refused to give access to the station Ukrainian repairman. Instead, there, according to the instruction of Alexander Lukashenko, "Belarusian specialists" came in. Among them, under the guise of atomnikív also enter Russian dissidents to organize a terrorist attack," it added.

Putin ready to commit 'nuclear blackmail': Ukraine

Citing the recent takeover of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Kharkiv Physical and Technical Institute, the intelligence department claimed that for the imitation of the involvement of the Ukrainian military in the attack on the CEC, the occupiers were trying to create fake 'evidence' to confirm their version. In particular, in the area of Antonov airport in Gostomel, Russian car refrigerators were noticed, collecting the bodies of dead Ukrainian defenders. "There is a probability that they will be issued for killed diversants in the CHAES zone," the Ministry claimed.

The country further stated that failing to get its desired result from the military operation and direct negotiations, Putin was now ready to commit to 'nuclear blackmail'. Narazí and Ukraine, and the world, and Russia themselves understand that the statements about Ukraine's involvement in the creation of nuclear danger are only production based on a non-dangerous scenario, the department stated, adding that Putin's actions will have 'catastrophic consequences' for the whole world. "Looks like this is exactly what the Russian dictator is counting on, demanding unacceptable actions," it said.