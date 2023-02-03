Putin Promises Tough Response Against West As Germany Agrees To Send Leopard Tanks To Kyiv

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with Western nations increasing military aid to the war-stricken Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a strict response toward the unfriendly actions of the west. While speaking at a concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, Putin said Nazism in its current guise is once again threatening Russia. He added that his country would once stand strong against the forces of the collective West, reported Sputnik.

Speaking on the West's support for Ukraine, Putin said Russia is once again threatened with German tanks. "It is unbelievable, but it is a fact: we are once again being threatened with German tanks—Leopards—that have crosses [painted] on their sides," he added.

Putin went on to say that those who think that dragging Germany into a new war will help them achieve victory on the battlefield don't understand that a war with Russia today would be quite different. Unfriendly actions of these nations against Russia will be answered with a tough response, Putin remarked. "We do not send tanks to their borders," Putin said, adding, however, that Russia still has other means to retaliate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is going to use its significant capabilities to a greater extent to retaliate as the West continues to provide war weapons to Kyiv. This development came after Germany and the United States ended the weeks-long debate over further escalation of the ongoing war and agreed to send 4 Leopard 2 tanks and 4 Abraham tanks to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed on Thursday that Russia has mobilised 500,000 soldiers and is preparing to launch a fresh offensive on the day of the completion of one year of the Ukraine war. "We think that, given that they [Russians] live in symbolism, they will try to try something around February 24," Reznikov told BFMTV. Citing the same, Ukraine's Defence Minister called for more military help from NATO countries. He said Russia "may attempt an offensive in two directions: it could be the Donbas or it could be the south."

Image: AP