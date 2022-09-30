Last Updated:

Putin Recognises Independence For 2 More Ukraine Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two more Ukrainian regions, a precursor to their annexation by Russia.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: AP


Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two more Ukrainian regions, a precursor to their annexation by Russia.

Putin issued decrees early Friday recognising the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He took similar steps in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea.

Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine on Friday is an escalation of the seven-month war and is expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

The annexation - and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories - would come just days after voters supposedly approved independence in Moscow-managed “referendums.” Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced the votes as illegal, forced and rigged.

READ | 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan; total 194,000 flee to escape Putin's military call-up
READ | Zelenskyy says no negotiations with Putin if Ukraine's land annexed after referendums
READ | Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Russian President Putin to annex them
READ | PM Modi’s remarks to Putin at SCO consistent with India’s position on Ukraine war: Jaishankar
READ | Russia says Putin to sign decree to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine on Sept 30

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT