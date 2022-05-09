Putin Regime Mirrors Nazi Rule, He Will End Up Like Hitler Did: UK Defense Secretary

Vladimir Putin’s regime is "mirroring" the action of Nazis and must share the same fate as them, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will say as Europe gears up to mark Victory Day. According to Times, the British leader is set to speak in London later today, wherein he would say that Putin and his associates would share the same fate as Hitler and Nazis in the aftermath of World War II. While Adolf Hitler committed suicide, his associates who survived were arrested and ended up facing the infamous Nuremberg trials.

It is pertinent to note that even before Putin launched his aggressive campaign on Ukraine, he was being compared to the Nazi Führer. As his troops continue to maim people and raze cities, the hashtag #PutinHitler has gained momentum on social media. Meanwhile, Wallace would be addressing a crowd at the National Army Museum, where he is poised to blast Russian Military commanders for the war crimes they have committed across Ukrainian territories, especially in Bucha , Irpin, and other cities. He would also underscore Russian army’s incompetence in gaining military gains.

“Through their invasion of Ukraine, Putin, his inner circle and generals are now mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 70 years ago, repeating the errors of last century's totalitarian regimes, Their fate must also, surely, eventually be the same”, the UK lawmaker will say as per the extract of his upcoming speech seen by Times.

Direct message to Putin

On Monday, Wallace will also send a direct message to the incumbent Russian Czar saying that his “unprovoked and illegal” invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent atrocities “corrupts the memory of sacrifice and Russia’s once-proud global reputation.” "The generals in their 'manicured parade uniforms are utterly complicit in Putin's hijacking of their forebears' proud history' of resisting fascism, and all professional soldiers should be appalled at the behavior of the Russian army, Wallace will say.

It has been 75 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized, and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. The gruesome conflict has not only affected Ukraine, which was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power, but also neighbouring countries.

