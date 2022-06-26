During the meeting in Saint Petersburg with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not support Lukashenko’s suggestion to offer "a mirror response" to NATO’s aircraft training flights. According to RT.com, the Belarusian leader expressed his concern over US and NATO aircraft. He said, "They are training to carry nuclear warheads and nuclear charges," and also asked the Kremlin leader "to consider mirroring the answer to these things," or at least help the Belarusian defence force to upgrade its planes.

To this proposal, Putin responded by saying that "there is no need" for this action.

Putin disagrees with Belarusian President Lukashenko on nuclear NATO issue

Both nations have to take measures to ensure their own security "as well as, probably, that of other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization", Putin said.

However, he also suggested the modernisation of "a fairly large group" of Belarus' SU-25 aircraft in Russia and starting the training of flight personnel. Notably, Putin also promised that within the next few months, Moscow would send Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Minsk. The missile can be used as both ballistic and cruise missiles "in both usual and nuclear versions".

Lukashenko welcomed Putin's decision. During the meeting, Putin also discussed NATO capabilities. "Americans have 200 nuclear tactical munitions in six European member countries of the North Atlantic bloc," with 257 aircraft, "not only American ones," ready for their possible use.

This development came on the day when Ukraine's intelligence accused Moscow of dragging Belarus into the ongoing war. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky has said that the forces of Belarus have been deploying seven battalions of the army on a rotational basis near the Ukrainian border.

A joint exercise was conducted by the Russian special operations forces along with Belarus to carry out the action in Ukraine asserted Skibitsky, as per Ukrinform.

He stressed that similar exercises have been observed between Belarus and Russian forces and emphasised that the "main threat is from sabotage and reconnaissance groups".

According to the Ukraine intelligence report, the total number of Belarusian units on rotation along the border is estimated to be between 4,000-6,000, and around 1,500 Russian troops.



Image: AP/ Shutterstock