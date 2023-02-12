Putin Reprimands Kremlin Official For Not Counting Russia Among World's Best Countries

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, February 11, scolded a Kremlin official for implying that Russia isn't the world's best country. The head of the Russian Federation, during the meeting with the head of the Kremlin's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), chided Robert Urazov for stating that other countries were "the best in the world" without naming Russia. The Russian President this week chaired the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the autonomous non-profit organisation Agency for Strategic Initiatives [ASI] to promote new projects.

As Kremlin official Robert Urazov noted that the others countries in the world were the best, a startled Putin interrupted him, recalling, "As you were speaking just now, you said this phrase 'in other countries, the best in the world. And you went on.'" In a seemingly angst-laden tone, Putin rectified his minister's words, whilst the latter simply nervously smiled and agreed. The footage was shared by an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, on his official Twitter handle.

"So the best country in the world is Russia. I hope you simply misspoke," Putin told the Kremlin official.

"The best country in the world is Russia" - Putin pic.twitter.com/sectCZoXOE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 9, 2023

'Some people thought Russia would collapse and fall apart': Putin

According to Kremlin, Putin organised the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the autonomous non-profit organisation Agency for Strategic Initiatives for establishing a stronger domestic market for Russia as a barrage of sanctions was imposed by the West to weaken Moscow's war machine in Ukraine. Putin noted that the corporations were exiting Russia due to Western sanctions, adding that the companies "didn't want to leave."

"Perhaps some people thought that all this would collapse and fall apart in our hands. But nothing like this is happening—nothing has collapsed and nothing is falling apart," Putin noted at the meeting. He furthermore said that Russian companies and businesses "are picking up these companies or even branches and continuing this work with success."

Credit: Kremlin

The Russian President also heard the agency's plans for 2023, including the implementation of the National Social Initiative and the training program to ensure technological sovereignty. He held a working meeting at the Kremlin with the Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupsheva. The latter told Russia's president "we all agree with this, that Russia is the best country in the world."