Putin Says His Troop Ordered Not To Do 'intense Hostilities In Kyiv'; To Deploy Satan II

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stated that he hasn't ordered his troops to intensify hostilities in Ukraine, and launch full-blown combat to liberate the territories as it would "trigger mounting war casualties."Putin was answering a journalist in Moscow, who enquired on the protracted nature of the armed conflict that dragged into the tenth month. Putin noted that while Moscow aimed at achieving victory in the special operation in Ukraine, it was also, in parallel, trying to avoid heavy military losses. Putin attended a press call following a meeting of the State Council of the Russian Federation.

"As for what happens and how. I have said this many times before: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses. Little by little a little becomes a lot," Putin told the journalist, according to Russian Pravda.

Putin warns US against supplying Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Putin, furthermore, warned the US against supplying the Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, threatening that it will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine. "We [Russia] will 'crack' the Patriot complexes one by one if they are delivered to Ukraine. These are outdated systems, they are worse than the S-300, and there is an 'antidote' for them," Russia's President warned.

Moscow plans to enter into operation the third Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) frigate Admiral Golovko with a weaponry system that would bolster its military power. Putin on Thursday revealed that Russia will soon deploy the “Satan II” officially known in Russia as RS-28 Sarmat nuclear missile that is expected to be shortly ready for combat, as the former Soviet Union plans to put on military readiness its nuclear deterrent forces. The powerful Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which will replace aging Soviet-era ballistic missiles, will be deployed for combat, Putin ascertained. he continued that more hypersonic weapons including the Zircon [Tsircon] will be commissioned to the navy as early as next month, and that the "enemies" of Russia will enemies “think twice” before threatening its sovereignity.

Zircon hypersonic missile is one of Russia's six strategic weapons dubbed as the deadly 'Super Weapons' that was unveiled at 2018 Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Kremlin. The missile boasts the capability to evade even the most sophisticated American or NATO air defense systems and can strike both land-based and sea-based targets.

Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, also known as Satan II. Credit: AP

Putin had justified the offensive against Ukraine, saying that sending Russian forces to Ukraine was “a difficult decision, without a doubt," but added it was ‘unavoidable.' On Thursday, the head of the Russian Federation, once again, emphasized that the situation in Ukraine had spiralled “out of control” following the February 2014 “unconstitutional coup” after the Orange Revolution wherein the then pro-Russian Ukrainian leader president Viktor Yanukovych was toppled out of power.

The military conflict was "not our goal," Putin explained, adding that Russia reserved rights to defend its territorial integrity. Putin had earlier berated the West, NATO, and the allied countries for “actively backing the Ukrainian coup” and overthrowing the former pro-Russian Ukrainian government.

“They aren’t hiding this, and openly said they’d spent $5 billion on it,” Putin had stressed. He accused Western countries of supplying weapons and destabilizing the eastern Donbass region. Ukraine staged large-scale military operations in the Donbas region to curb pro-Russia voices, Putin had iterated, adding that the violence was being wreaked against the pro-Russian forces despite the Minsk agreements signed by both parties. “Moscow had tried to do all it could to maintain the territorial integrity of Ukraine and, at the same time, protect the interests of the people of Donetsk and Lugansk, but Kyiv had blockaded the Donbass, oppressed its people, and shelled the Donbass with Western weapons,” Putin had said, explaining why he resorted to military intervention in Ukraine.