Russia has only included professional military service members to carry out its special military operation in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. According to Sputnik, while delivering his congratulations on International Women’s Day, the Kremlin leader addressed the relatives of servicemen who were participating in the ongoing operation in Ukraine while the Russian military aggression is being condemned by the West. He also said that conscript soldiers are not participating in the operation and will not be in the future.

"I would like to address the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now... defending Russia during the special military operation. I understand how you worry about your loved and close ones. You can be proud of them just as the entire country is proud of them and worries about them... I would like to stress that soldiers on active duty do not and will not participate in hostilities. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," he said, according to Sputnik.

"The tasks set are solved only by professional servicemen. I am convinced they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia," Putin said.

‘Demilitarize and denazificate Ukraine’

Putin’s remarks on Monday came as Russia launched the special military operation on 24 February in Ukraine. According to the Russian President, the entire mission is to protect “people who have been subjected to discrimination and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." The operation was started to "demilitarize and denazificate Ukraine" and bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbas,” according to the report.

But even though Ukraine has repeatedly raised concerns over Russia shelling striking civilian regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces have reiterated that only military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops are being targeted. It is to note here that with the backing of Russian forces, the DPR and LPR militia groups are also participating in combat. Ukrainian authorities and the West has denounced Russia’s ‘invasion’ into Ukraine but Putin has said that Russia does not need the territory of Ukraine and does not seel to occupy the neighbouring former Soviet Union nation.

Meanwhile, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been rallying the entire nation by saying, “You do not back down. We do not back down”, adding that “heroic” resistance was making the war “like a nightmare” for Russia. Most recently, Zelenskyy again accused Russia of attacking fleeing civilians.

