Putin Says Only 50,000 Mobilised Soldiers Actively Serving With Combat Units In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that out of 3 lakh mobilised reservists who have been called up since September 21, only 80,000 have been sent to war-torn Ukraine. On Monday, President Putin even added that only 50,000 mobilised reservists are in "combat units." Furthermore, Putin made these comments during a meeting with Tver region governor Igor Rudenya.

Vladimir Putin said, “We now have about 50,000 in combat units while the rest are not yet taking part in hostilities,” APTN reported. He added by saying, "There are up to 80,000 in the zone.” He emphasised that all of the others are only in training facilities.

As per the APTN report, Putin even noted that subjects related to the mobilisation should be consulted with other regional leaders. The President of Russia said, “I ask you, too, to then generalise and discuss this with other heads of regions so that there is an array of material and issues that need to be addressed".

Besides this, Putin's statements came after media reports claimed that reservists who have been activated receive minimal training or equipment and are frequently killed in battle. There have also reportedly been significant losses among Russia's trained military, Associated Press reported.

Over 80,000 reservists were summoned as part of the partial mobilisation: Defence Minister

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of November, Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that more than 80,000 of the 300,000 Russian reservists were summoned as a part of the partial mobilisation which has been deployed to the special military operation in Ukraine. During the ministry's conference call, the defence chief said, “A total of 87,000 men have been sent to the areas of combat operations after additional training and unit cohesion," Tass reported.

The training of the mobilised people has been overseen by up to 3,000 instructors with fighting experience in the special military operation in Ukraine, according to Shoigu. The minister of defence added that on the practice fields, the new formations were completing unit cohesiveness. The fundamental initiatives concentrate on field expertise, and the capacity to operate navigation, communications, as well as reconnaissance technologies, he added.

At training facilities, according to Shoigu, the personnel of combat vehicles and tanks, artillery gunners as well as snipers, and professionals in unmanned aerial platforms, electronic warfare, and other technologies are polishing their abilities.

The defence head once more stressed the need to combine freshly developed troops with formations currently taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine to the commanders of the Russian military districts and the Northern Fleet, Tass reported.

On the contrary, the defence ministry of the United Kingdom said during an intelligence briefing on Saturday, November 5 that Russia has not been able to provide its recently mobilised reservists with enough military training. According to the ministry, newly mobilized troops "likely have minimal training or no training at all." Russia has attempted to balance this by sending experienced commanders to the conflict, but some of them "have likely been killed,” it added.

(Image: AP)