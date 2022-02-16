Putin Says Russia Can't Look Other Way On US, NATO's Free Interpretation Of Equal Security

After talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia cannot turn a blind eye to the reality that the US and NATO are interpreting the principle of indivisible security very liberally and for their own interest.

"Russia cannot turn a blind eye on how the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance are interpreting, quite freely and for their own benefit, the key principles of equal and indivisible security, which are committed to paper in many European documents," Putin remarked, Russian media reported.

Russia's President Putin emphasised that this principle encompasses not only the right to choose methods for maintaining one's personal security and to join any military unions or alliances, but also the responsibility not to improve one's security at the price of the security of others. He pointed out that, while the alliance is free to invite other countries under Article 10 of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty, it is not obligated to do so.

Putin & Scholz frankly exchanged opinions

Putin claimed that he and Scholz "frankly" exchanged opinions on the issue surrounding Russia's security guarantees proposals. According to the Russian President, they also discussed Moscow's basic demands, the most important of which are to halt NATO's further eastward expansion, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russian borders, and restore NATO's military potential and infrastructure in Europe to the state they were in when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed in 1997.

Despite the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member and is unlikely to become one anytime soon, the military alliance has pledged its complete support in the face of Russian aggression. Vladimir Putin has amassed a sizable fighting force on the Russia-Ukrainia border, with some 1,50,000 troops ready to launch an "imminent" attack. Despite Moscow's promises, NATO has released a statement stating that force presence has not decreased.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addressed journalists from a pre-ministerial briefing in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon, prior to meetings with NATO defence ministers. As he gave an update on Russian movements, he called the escalating crisis in Ukraine the most dangerous of its sort in Europe in decades. Initially, he applauded Moscow's signals that diplomacy should continue, however, he also expressed cautious optimism.

