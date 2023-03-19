Putin Says Russia Has Hypersonic Weapons But Does Not Use Them In Ongoing War

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not use hypersonic weapons even if they have them now. The Russian president boasted about the prowess of the Russian might and asserted that Moscow has several cutting-edge ammunition. Putin gave an update on the Russia-Ukraine war and made these remarks during an interview with Rossiya TV. According to Russian news outlet Tass, the interview was conducted by journalist Pavel Zarubin for the TV program called “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.” The aggressive assertions from the Russian President came before he paid a visit to Russia-occupied Mariupol on Sunday.

"Indeed, we have to do much, let’s say, for the development of land forces, but back then (in 2014) there were no hypersonic weapons, though they exist now,” Putin said in the interview. “Yes, we do not use them in fact, but we have them. Do you understand? There are other cutting-edge systems as well, though in 2014 there was nothing of the kind," he added. During the interview, the Russian President was also asked if the whole “special military operation” to Ukraine was worth it. To which the Russian president asserted that things have changed since the commencement of the so-called 'military operation.'

Putin sends a message with the Mariupol visit

On Sunday, the Russian president paid a visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol. The visit came a day after Putin made a surprise visit to the Crimean peninsula to commemorate the anniversary of its invasion. According to CNN, this was Putin’s first visit to a captured territory in Ukraine and the visit garnered several eyeballs all around the world. The visit also came just two days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian President over the war crimes he was accused of committing in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to a government statement, Putin was flown into the region by helicopter and toured the Ukrainian city in a car that he drove. The Russian president also met several residents in the city and asserted that “we need to start getting to know each other,”CNN reported. The Ukrainian bloc on the other hand criticised the visit made by the Russian president. According to CNN, the Ukrainian defence ministry called the visit of the Russian President a visit of a “thief” who visited the region “under the cover of night.”