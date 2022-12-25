Putin Says Russia Is 'ready To Negotiate' With All Parties Involved In Ukraine Conflict

In an interview with Rossiya 1 state television, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is willing to engage in negotiations with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but that Kyiv and its Western supporters have refused to participate in talks. “We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” he said. Putin also expressed his belief that Russia is acting in the best interests of its citizens and that it has no choice but to protect them.

He accused the West of attempting to divide and conquer Russia and stated that his goal is to unite the Russian people. Putin also claimed that he is confident that Russian forces would be able to destroy the advanced Patriot missile defense system that the United States has promised to send to Ukraine. It is to mention that Zelenskyy's government has repeatedly demanded the Patriot missile defense system from the US to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure from Russian strikes. During Zelenskyy's visit to Washington DC, the US announced that it will supply Ukraine with the Patriot missile defense system and provide Ukrainian troops with the necessary training required to operate the system.

How effective is the Patriot system?

The Patriot missile defense system is a long-range, all-altitude, all-weather air defense system designed to defend against a variety of threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. It is designed to intercept and destroy incoming missiles before they reach their target, using a combination of radar and infrared guidance systems to track and engage the threat. However, no missile defense system is perfect, and the Patriot system is not capable of intercepting every missile that it faces. The effectiveness of the system can depend on a variety of factors, such as the range and speed of the incoming missile, the capabilities of the system itself, and the conditions under which it is being used.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin attended a children's charity event in Moscow for Christmas. At the event, when a girl asked the Russian President Vladimir Putin if he believes in Santa, Putin replied by saying that he does, like all "normal and decent people". Christmas and New Year celebrations are the most important festivals in Russia's calendar.